Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 250.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1 %

LMT opened at $444.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.89. The firm has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.