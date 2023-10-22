Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Lowered to $540.00 at Citigroup

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $555.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $444.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.