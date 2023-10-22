Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $240.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $149.64 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.