Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 350 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.