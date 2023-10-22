LSV Asset Management Buys 8,990 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.24% of The Cigna Group worth $199,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $306.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.45.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

