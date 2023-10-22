LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,316,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.61% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $287,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 218,893 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 684,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 206,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 255,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 189,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average is $133.35. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Bank of America upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

