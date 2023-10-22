LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,593,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,693,950 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.26% of Pfizer worth $535,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

