LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,962,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $229,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.8 %

DFS opened at $82.19 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

