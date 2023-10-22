LSV Asset Management Has $258.65 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,285,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,769 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.59% of Kraft Heinz worth $258,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

