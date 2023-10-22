LSV Asset Management Has $409.22 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 957,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,277 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $409,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
