LSV Asset Management Sells 36,260 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $207,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

GS stock opened at $300.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.10 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.