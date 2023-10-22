LSV Asset Management Sells 84,300 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84,300 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.38% of Amgen worth $450,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Amgen by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $278.81 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.29.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

