LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $107.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $99.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

