Madison Asset Management LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

TMO stock opened at $464.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.25 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.