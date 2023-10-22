Madison Asset Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 356,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.