Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.33 and a 12 month high of $214.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

