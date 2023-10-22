Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 135,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $350.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.31 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

