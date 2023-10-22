Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 2.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 44.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 138,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 283.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP remained flat at $69.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

