ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q4 guidance to $1.17-$1.27 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.