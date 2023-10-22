Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $32.50

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.97.

NYSE MRO opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 41,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

