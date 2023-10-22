Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

MARPS opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.33% and a return on equity of 133.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

