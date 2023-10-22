Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. 9,822,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -112.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

