Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 7,634 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $375.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

