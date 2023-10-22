Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,218 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.30% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

