Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $300.05 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.10 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.