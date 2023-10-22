Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,492,000 after buying an additional 207,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average of $161.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

