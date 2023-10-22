Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

