Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GDX stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

