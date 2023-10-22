Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.22 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,892,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Target by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Target by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target by 1,308.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $108.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

View Our Latest Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.