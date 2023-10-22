Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $954,100,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.