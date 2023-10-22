Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 202,952 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.61 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

