Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 2,658 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,517,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,596,000 after buying an additional 134,271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,434,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 280,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,912 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $63.42 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

