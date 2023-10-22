Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LOW opened at $190.50 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

