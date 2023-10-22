Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,187 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after buying an additional 1,551,800 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

