Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,858 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $281.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.26. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.43 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

