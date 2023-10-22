Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,165 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,172,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $146.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.35.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

