Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 32,585 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,585 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.43, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.