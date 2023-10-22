Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 334 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.