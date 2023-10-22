Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 425 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $506.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.91 and its 200 day moving average is $478.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

