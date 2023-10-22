Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 39,846 shares worth $1,584,221. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

