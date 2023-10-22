Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE INGR opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

