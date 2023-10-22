Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.33.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $238.64 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $255.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day moving average of $228.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.