Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.54.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

