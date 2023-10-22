MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Barclays

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.55.

MTZ stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. MasTec has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,694,000 after acquiring an additional 415,584 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

