Matson Money. Inc. Buys 78,693 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,693 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 1.23% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $164,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,757,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,104,000 after purchasing an additional 517,339 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,275,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2427 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

