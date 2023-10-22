McAdam LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after buying an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after buying an additional 5,707,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

