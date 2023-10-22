McAdam LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.