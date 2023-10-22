McAdam LLC Has $17.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

