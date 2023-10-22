McAdam LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $39.23 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

