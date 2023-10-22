McAdam LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,892,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

